There ‘s been a dramatic drop in those awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital.

As of this morning there were 17 people waiting for a bed at the hospital compared with 58 waiting there yesterday – a decrease of 41.

Meanwhile, according to the INMO’s daily Trolley Watch figures, 97 patients were awaiting admission to University Hospital Limerick, the highest number recorded in any Irish hospital since the union began compiling trolley figures.