FT Report: Bradley Walsh sends LYIT to Sigerson quarter finals

In the first ever Sigerson Cup game to be played in the county, Joel Bradley Walsh kicked a late point to give LYIT a 0-7 to 0-6 win over UCD and book a place in the quarter finals.
Tom Comack reports from the Donegal GAA Centre:
