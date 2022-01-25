Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FT Report: Bradley Walsh sends LYIT to Sigerson quarter finals

In the first ever Sigerson Cup game to be played in the county, Joel Bradley Walsh kicked a late point to give LYIT a 0-7 to 0-6 win over UCD and book a place in the quarter finals.

Tom Comack reports from the Donegal GAA Centre:

