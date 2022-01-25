Large quantity of drugs recovered in Sion Mills

Two people have been arrested in Sion Mills following a large drugs find.
A search of a property in the village uncovered a large quantity of Class B and Class C drugs.
The man and woman arrested are helping Police with their enquiries.
