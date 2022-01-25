Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Male wanted over attempted theft at Letterkenny business premises

An investigation is continuing into an attempted break-in and theft at a business premises in Letterkenny.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The business premises is close to the junction of the Canal road and the Pearse Road area of the town.
At around 00.25am yesterday morning, the gate to a yard was forced open and it is believed that an attempt was made to steal a Jeep from the yard by ramming the gate.
The attempt was unsuccessful however and no property was stolen. CCTV has and will continue to be examined.

Gardai have footage of a young male in dark clothing with a fur hood on his coat and he travelled on foot from the Pearse Rd from the Station Roundabout direction into the premises and left a short time later, again in the direction of the Pearse Rd.

A number of Taxi’s were to be seen on the CCTV around the time and Gardai are appealing in particular to those drivers to make their dashcam footage available to them.

If anybody observed the male in the area or if they have any information that might assist with our investigation we ask them to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

