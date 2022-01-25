No Ruane for Mayo with Water Break to be ditched

The National Football League gets underway for Donegal this Sunday when they take on Mayo in their Division 1 opener at Markievicz Park in Sligo.

The game will be LIVE on Highland, full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Mayo’s All Star midfielder Matthew Ruane will be unavailable for the game and will miss the two opening games in the National Leagues.

The two game suspension was handed out from the Breaffy clubman’s sending off late in the All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

The sending off came about after an altercation with Tyrone’s Con Kilpatrick.

And Ahead of the game, it looks like the water break will be ditched.

With the lifting of the restrictions it’s expected the GAA will do away with the water break which was brought in as sport returned after the first wave of the pandemic.

It reverts back to two Maor Uisce on the sideline.