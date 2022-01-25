Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

No Ruane for Mayo with Water Break to be ditched

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The National Football League gets underway for Donegal this Sunday when they take on Mayo in their Division 1 opener at Markievicz Park in Sligo.

The game will be LIVE on Highland, full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Mayo’s All Star midfielder Matthew Ruane will be unavailable for the game and will miss the two opening games in the National Leagues.

The two game suspension was handed out from the Breaffy clubman’s sending off late in the All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

The sending off came about after an altercation with Tyrone’s Con Kilpatrick.

And Ahead of the game, it looks like the water break will be ditched.

With the lifting of the restrictions it’s expected the GAA will do away with the water break which was brought in as sport returned after the first wave of the pandemic.

It reverts back to two Maor Uisce on the sideline.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister urged to support E&I Campsie expansion

25 January 2022
luh-2
News, Top Stories

Drop in those awaiting admission to LUH

25 January 2022
mountaintop2
News

Weekend crimes could be linked

25 January 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Gardai investigating car fires

25 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister urged to support E&I Campsie expansion

25 January 2022
luh-2
News, Top Stories

Drop in those awaiting admission to LUH

25 January 2022
mountaintop2
News

Weekend crimes could be linked

25 January 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Gardai investigating car fires

25 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News

Car dealership targeted during weekend break in

25 January 2022
garda car
News

Male wanted over attempted theft at Letterkenny business premises

25 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube