Reassurances on continuity of Breast Service at LUH

A Donegal Deputy says while he’s confident that there will be a continuity of services at the breast clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital, staffing levels generally at the hospital are not up standard.

Concerns were raised last week over the pending retirement of the Consultant Radiologist at the hospital and the impact that may have on the breast cancer services there.

However, Saolta has given reassurances that arrangements are in place to address the upcoming vacancy.

Deputy Padraig MacLochliann says there cannot ever be a situation where services are allowed to dwindle, and that the hospital should be aiming to improve rather than maintain: