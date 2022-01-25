Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sunday’s league opener between Mayo and Donegal will be all-ticket

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal supporters planning to travel to Sligo for Sunday’s National Football League opener against Mayo have been asked to note that the game is all ticket.

Mayo county board have confirmed that no tickets will be on sale at Markievicz Park on Sunday – and fans should purchase their tickets in advance.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online via GAA.ie and in select SuperValu and Centra Stores.

Supporters are also asked to get to the venue early – the gates at Markievicz Park will be open from 12 noon with the match throwing in at 1.45pm.

The game will be live on Highland Radio, with full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

peace-bridge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions on removing Parachute Regiment flags in Derry

25 January 2022
udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Carndonagh receives 50k in funding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update sought on roll out of Tús Núa in Carndonagh

25 January 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

25 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

peace-bridge
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions on removing Parachute Regiment flags in Derry

25 January 2022
udaras large
News, Top Stories

Support scheme launched to assist tourism recovery in Gaeltacht

25 January 2022
Carndonagh receives 50k in funding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update sought on roll out of Tús Núa in Carndonagh

25 January 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as cross-border workers could face ‘double tax’

25 January 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister under increasing pressure over Leaving Cert format

25 January 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes agreement on Northern Ireland protocol can be reached

25 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube