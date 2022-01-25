Sunday’s league opener between Mayo and Donegal will be all-ticket

Donegal supporters planning to travel to Sligo for Sunday’s National Football League opener against Mayo have been asked to note that the game is all ticket.

Mayo county board have confirmed that no tickets will be on sale at Markievicz Park on Sunday – and fans should purchase their tickets in advance.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online via GAA.ie and in select SuperValu and Centra Stores.

Supporters are also asked to get to the venue early – the gates at Markievicz Park will be open from 12 noon with the match throwing in at 1.45pm.

The game will be live on Highland Radio, with full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.