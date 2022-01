Donegal County Council is being urged to brief public representatives and members of the public on plans for the roll out of the Tús Núa programme in Carndonagh.

€9.5 is being invested in the major regeneration project for the town, with €4.4 million anticipated this year.

Cllr Albert Doherty says there are a lot of groups in the town that would like to be involved, and everyone should be kept informed about what’s happening: