The LYIT progressed to the quarter finals of the Sigerson Cup on Tuesday night knocking out UCD in a low scoring 0-7 to 0-6 win at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy..

Joel Bradley Walsh hit four points including the match winner in the closing moments of the game.

Jason McGee and Conor O’Donnell kicked the only points for the Letterkenny college.

The game was the first in the Sigerson competition to be played in the county and LYIT Manager Maxi Curran told Tom Comack it was a night to savour: