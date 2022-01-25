Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Weekend crimes could be linked

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Gardai believe two weekend crimes in Letterkenny could be linked.

A car dealership has been targetted while items were stolen from a shop –  both located in the Mountaintop area of the town – in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The yard of a car dealership in the area was entered on Saturday morning last between 3am and 4am with damage caused to a number of vehicles within.

Meanwhile a gang of youths are wanted in connection with a weekend shop theft also in the Mountaintop area.

On Saturday morning, shortly after 5.35am the alarm at the business premises was activated.

Gardaí attended the scene and discovered a small window open at the front of the premises.

CCTV was viewed and three male youths were captured on it – one of the youths had reached in the window, which had been left ajar and stole a packet of batteries.

The three in question then ran from the scene.

Two of the males were wearing dark clothing and the third was wearing a grey tracksuit and a white
baseball cap.

Entry was not gained to the shop.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have been travelling in the area of Mountaintop between those times and who had a dashcam, to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with informtation is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister urged to support E&I Campsie expansion

25 January 2022
luh-2
News, Top Stories

Drop in those awaiting admission to LUH

25 January 2022
mountaintop2
News

Weekend crimes could be linked

25 January 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Gardai investigating car fires

25 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Economy Minister urged to support E&I Campsie expansion

25 January 2022
luh-2
News, Top Stories

Drop in those awaiting admission to LUH

25 January 2022
mountaintop2
News

Weekend crimes could be linked

25 January 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News

Gardai investigating car fires

25 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News

Car dealership targeted during weekend break in

25 January 2022
garda car
News

Male wanted over attempted theft at Letterkenny business premises

25 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube