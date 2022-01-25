Weekend crimes could be linked

Gardai believe two weekend crimes in Letterkenny could be linked.

A car dealership has been targetted while items were stolen from a shop – both located in the Mountaintop area of the town – in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The yard of a car dealership in the area was entered on Saturday morning last between 3am and 4am with damage caused to a number of vehicles within.

Meanwhile a gang of youths are wanted in connection with a weekend shop theft also in the Mountaintop area.

On Saturday morning, shortly after 5.35am the alarm at the business premises was activated.

Gardaí attended the scene and discovered a small window open at the front of the premises.

CCTV was viewed and three male youths were captured on it – one of the youths had reached in the window, which had been left ajar and stole a packet of batteries.

The three in question then ran from the scene.

Two of the males were wearing dark clothing and the third was wearing a grey tracksuit and a white

baseball cap.

Entry was not gained to the shop.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have been travelling in the area of Mountaintop between those times and who had a dashcam, to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with informtation is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.