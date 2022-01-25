Youths wanted over theft in Letterkenny

A number of youths are wanted in connection with the theft of a number of items from a business premises in Letterkenny.

The theft happened on Sunday evening last at around 8.30pm on the Port Road area of the town.

Four male youths were captured on CCTV entering the yard to the rear of a business premises where a number of delivery trucks were parked.

They proceeded to steal a number of boxes containing alcohol, confectionery and toilet roll from a truck and they then exited the yard through a fence at the rear of the premises.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled on the Neil T Blaney Road between 8pm and 9pm on that date and who had a dashcam to make the footage available to them.

Anyone who observed these males on foot on the Neil T Blaney Road between 8pm and 9pm are being asked to contact Gardai.