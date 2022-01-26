Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Difficult times ahead if farmer concerns on public access not addressed

There’s a warning of a very difficult summer if farmers concerns around public access and hillwalking are not addressed.

There’s been a big increase in the number of people accessing local hills however this in turn has led to a jump in the number of farmers making complaints to The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association.

Complaints include dog attacks and the blocking of gateways and access routes through illegal parking.

Instances have also been reported of verbal abuse towards farmers when walkers were challenged as a result of disobeying signs.

INHFA National Vice President Pheilim Molloy has been stressing the need for immediate engagement between State Bodies and farmers:

