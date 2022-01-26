Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

National Broadband Plan survey well underway in Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Surveying works as it relates to the Government’s National Broadband Plan is said to be well underway in Donegal.

In Donegal, there are 32,483 premises in the Intervention Area, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

This equates to 32% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal will see an investment of €128M in the new high speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews are said to have made substantial progress in Donegal, where the following areas have been surveyed: Creeslough, Craigtown, Ballyconnell, and Magherablad.

These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

Residents are being reminded that all NBI contractors will also carry official ID cards and essential worker letters.

They will have vehicles, PPE and signage with both their own, and NBI logos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

beefcows
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult times ahead if farmer concerns on public access not addressed

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

26 January 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Economy returns to pre-Covid levels

26 January 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Number of mortgage drawdowns hit 12 year high

26 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

beefcows
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult times ahead if farmer concerns on public access not addressed

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

26 January 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Economy returns to pre-Covid levels

26 January 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Number of mortgage drawdowns hit 12 year high

26 January 2022
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan survey well underway in Donegal

26 January 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Remote working policy “excessive” – IBEC

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube