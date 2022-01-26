National Broadband Plan survey well underway in Donegal

Surveying works as it relates to the Government’s National Broadband Plan is said to be well underway in Donegal.

In Donegal, there are 32,483 premises in the Intervention Area, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

This equates to 32% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal will see an investment of €128M in the new high speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews are said to have made substantial progress in Donegal, where the following areas have been surveyed: Creeslough, Craigtown, Ballyconnell, and Magherablad.

These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

Residents are being reminded that all NBI contractors will also carry official ID cards and essential worker letters.

They will have vehicles, PPE and signage with both their own, and NBI logos.