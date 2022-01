9,591 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

5,109 are PCR-confirmed cases, and 4,482 people registered a positive antigen test yesterday.

707 people are in hospital with the virus – the lowest since New Year’s Day.

69 are in intensive care – the lowest since last October.

Most recent figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 15 infected patients there, one of them in ICU.