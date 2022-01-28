Appeal over murder of Tyrone policeman in 1989

Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of Constable Stephen Montgomery in Sion Mills in January 1989, are appealing for information on the anniversary of his murder.

Constable Montgomery was killed when a drogue bomb was thrown at his patrol vehicle.

A colleague was seriously injured and a third officer escaped serious injury. Meanwhile, as officers and soldiers attend the scene, they too were attacked.

Stephen, along with two colleagues, were on mobile patrol in Sion Mills during the early hours of Saturday 28 January 1989.

Shortly before 1am his police vehicle stopped outside Marshalls’ bar after being flagged down by a member of bar staff.

It is suspected that two terrorists, who had been hiding on the roof of the bar, threw the bomb at the police vehicle.

It detonated on the roof of the vehicle killing the 26 year old instantly and seriously injuring his colleague.

Those responsible are believed to have made off on foot into Primrose Park.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Byrne from the Legacy Investigation Branch is appealing directly to anyone who was in the bar on the night of the murder, who witnessed the attack or or saw the killers flee the scene. He’s urging those involved also to do the right thing and come forward.

The Constable’s widow Valerie is appealing also to anyone with information to contact Police, Crimestoppers or Gardai to help bring closure.