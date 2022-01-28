Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2022

Applications are being invited for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2022.

The scheme promotes collaboration and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme.

The Scheme is offering 20 grants of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way.

Community groups and individuals may apply for funding for a project that addresses culture, heritage, arts or creative industries.

Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being.

Local Authorities across the country, including Donegal County Council, are working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’.

Creative Ireland defines culture as “The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 4 March at 12 noon.

Further details and application forms are available to download here: Donegal Culture Creativity Grants Scheme 2022 – Application Form.docx or by e-mailing creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie

