Eamonn Giles honoured to be 46th Inductee of DSS Hall of Fame

The 2021 Donegal Sports Star Awards takes place virtually tonight starting at 7.30.

For the second year running the event will be presented virtually. With plenty of sporting activity from the summer onwards the committee is pleased to be able to bring in some more categories for Friday night and will be introducing a few extra features that is set to give the event added appeal.

Cranford Athletic Club stalwart Eamonn Giles will become the 46th inductee into the Donegal Sports Star Hall of Fame.

It is fitting that in the year that he turns 80 Giles is being honoured for six decades of dedication to the sport of athletics.