Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Eastwood condemns threat against Sinéad McLaughlin

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned a threat against Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin after she and her staff were forced to leave her office after reports of a bomb.

The security alert on Spencer Road ended last night after officers attended and nothing untoward was found.

Police have advised anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

Mr Eastwood described the threat as a “despicable attempt to intimidate and stop a tireless public representative from doing their job”.

He said, however, that Ms McLaughlin would not be deterred by the threat.

“My thoughts are with her and her constituency team after what must have been a frightening experience. The entire SDLP stands fully behind them in solidarity.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some patients waiting over four years for hospital procedure

28 January 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Eastwood condemns threat against Sinéad McLaughlin

28 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube