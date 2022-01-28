Eastwood condemns threat against Sinéad McLaughlin

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned a threat against Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin after she and her staff were forced to leave her office after reports of a bomb.

The security alert on Spencer Road ended last night after officers attended and nothing untoward was found.

Police have advised anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

Mr Eastwood described the threat as a “despicable attempt to intimidate and stop a tireless public representative from doing their job”.

He said, however, that Ms McLaughlin would not be deterred by the threat.

“My thoughts are with her and her constituency team after what must have been a frightening experience. The entire SDLP stands fully behind them in solidarity.”