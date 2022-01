The Dail has been told that work is underway in over 5,980 premises in Donegal under the National Broadband Plan.

The figure was provided by Minister Ossian Smyth, in response to Deputy Marian Harkin.

During a sometimes heated debate, Deputy Harkin said the most recent figures she has seen show that it will be 2026 before many homes in the North West have access to broadband, and that’s a delay that must be addressed………….