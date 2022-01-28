HSE urged to prioritise restoration of Day services at Carndonagh

There’s calls for the HSE to prioritise the restoration of Day services at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

The service was withdrawn almost two years ago and it was confirmed in November last year that the HSE property management team were tasked with finding a suitable alternative facility in Carndonagh.

Councillor Albert Doherty, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum West is now, in response to a lack of progress by the HSE, appealing for assistance from the community to enable the sourcing of a suitable and appropriate facility to house the day services: