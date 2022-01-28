Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

HSE urged to prioritise restoration of Day services at Carndonagh

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

There’s calls for the HSE to prioritise the restoration of Day services at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

The service was withdrawn almost two years ago and it was confirmed in November last year that the HSE property management team were tasked with finding a suitable alternative facility in Carndonagh.

Councillor Albert Doherty, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum West is now, in response to a lack of progress by the HSE, appealing for assistance from the community to enable the sourcing of a suitable and appropriate facility to house the day services:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some patients waiting over four years for hospital procedure

28 January 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Eastwood condemns threat against Sinéad McLaughlin

28 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube