Solicitor Éiteáin Cunningham has been appointed as the new district judge for Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny woman was appointed to the role by President Michael D Higgins this week.

Ms. Cunningham takes over from outgoing Judge Raymond Finnegan in District 1.

Originally from the Glebe, Ms Cunningham was educated at Loreto Convent in Letterkenny and is currently based with Hegarty Armstrong Solicitors in Co Sligo.