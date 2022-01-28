Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Limited visiting re-introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting by appointment has been re-introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital and patients may have one visit per day lasting up to 30 minutes. 

Family members/visitors are asked to contact the ward or unit before 3pm on the day, with  appointments being staggered across all ward areas at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

Visitors will be asked to arrive at their scheduled visiting time to the main hospital entrance where their name will be checked on the approved list of visitors and they will be asked to complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment Form.

Visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs. There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity on compassionate grounds.

 Children should not visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.

 Visitors will be required to follow public health guidance, including wearing a surgical mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital. Anyone planning to visit the hospital is asked to delay their visit if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

 There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

