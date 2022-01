The Ombudsman for Children’s Office says the school closures during lockdowns impacted children’s rights.

Children with mental health difficulties, homeless children, children in Direct Provision, children with disabilities and Traveller and Roma children were most affected.

Its new report shows school closures had a mainly negative effect on a child’s right to education in 2020 and 2021.

Head of Policy in the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, Karen McCauley outlines how they were affected: