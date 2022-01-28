Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

Tory has been equipped with a new emergency vehicle.

The nursing service on the island has been given the 4×4 Issuzu Yukon from Mental Health Services for routine and emergency calls on the island.

Tory Island, which is roughly 12km off the North West coast of Donegal, is one of the remotest places that CHO 1 provides a nursing service on.

The island has rugged terrain with its 150 plus residents scattered across its 2.5 miles length and ¾ of a mile breadth.

The Island nursing service has had a small van for routine and emergency calls to date but has received an upgrade Issuz Yukon vehicle from Mental Health colleagues.

The vehicle has a four wheel drive function which the HSE say will be a useful asset when assisting in urgent and emergency calls which can involve the navigation of difficult terrain.

The Island nursing team will also be able to use the vehicle to accommodate other HSE Primary care professionals when undertaking clinical home based calls on the Island or running clinics at the Health Centre.