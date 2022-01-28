Watch: Donegal’s Ciara Grant signs with Rangers

Donegal’s Ciara Grant will continue her football career in Scotland with Rangers.

The 28-year-old has left Shelbourne and joins Rangers, the current women’s Scottish Premier League leaders for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Grant has spent the majority of her career playing in Ireland and Northern Ireland and also represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Ciara becomes the second Donegal player in the Scottish top flight, Tyler Toland plays her ball at Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Speaking to RangersTV after signing her deal, she said: “I am absolutely delighted, I have had a good few weeks with the team before signing and the atmosphere is top class and I am really enjoying it.

“I am a creative central midfielder and I like to play box to box as well so I definitely think I can add something to the team and I can learn loads from the girls because there is a wealth of experience here.

“I have travelled a bit with football and I have seen some training centres and this is excellent. From the moment I came in and saw the pitches and the gym facilities, everything is top class and that is credit to the club.”

Head coach Malky Thomson added: “We are delighted to complete the signing of Ciara. She has been with the squad for a few weeks and has been working hard in training and has fitted in well with the group.

“She will bring further experience to our squad as we look ahead to the second-half of the season.”