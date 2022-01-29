Brendan Boyce delighted to win second Overall Donegal Sports Star Award

Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce says he is “delighted” to win his second Overall Donegal Sports Star Award.

The Milford native claimed the award thanks to a outstanding performance at the Olympic Games last August where he finished in tenth in the 50km race walk.

The 35-year-old also entered the top three in the World for the 35km race walk earning a qualification time for both the European and World Championships.

Brendan joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday sport to discuss winning the award for the second time…