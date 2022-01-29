Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Brendan Boyce delighted to win second Overall Donegal Sports Star Award

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce says he is “delighted” to win his second Overall Donegal Sports Star Award.

The Milford native claimed the award thanks to a outstanding performance at the Olympic Games last August where he finished in tenth in the 50km race walk.

The 35-year-old also entered the top three in the World for the 35km race walk earning a qualification time for both the European and World Championships.

Brendan joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday sport to discuss winning the award for the second time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

martinkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday “one of the most seismic events in world history” – SF Justice Spokesperson

29 January 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Events commemorating 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday this weekend

29 January 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland “in a very good place” due to vaccine immunity – Expert

29 January 2022
bloody sunday mass 2
News, Top Stories

Importance of truth highlighted at Bloody Sunday commemorative mass

29 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

martinkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday “one of the most seismic events in world history” – SF Justice Spokesperson

29 January 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Events commemorating 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday this weekend

29 January 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland “in a very good place” due to vaccine immunity – Expert

29 January 2022
bloody sunday mass 2
News, Top Stories

Importance of truth highlighted at Bloody Sunday commemorative mass

29 January 2022
WDC Report
News, Top Stories

WDC predicts growth in the West and North West this year

29 January 2022
dcil
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCIL set to go to planning with major expansion plans

29 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube