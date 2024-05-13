Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

The family pub is at risk of becoming a thing of the past.

It comes as 84% of rural publicans say family members have no interest in taking over the running of their pub, with 37% of publicans considering retirement in the next two years.

The Vintner’s Federation of Ireland is calling for urgent support from Government amidst ongoing challenges facing the sector.

The organisation will hold it’s national AGM in Donegal tomorrow night.

Treasure of the Donegal Branch of the VFI, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley is calling for a similar system for passing on pubs, to that which is in place for farmers: