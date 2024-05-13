Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

The family pub is at risk of becoming a thing of the past.

It comes as 84% of rural publicans say family members have no interest in taking over the running of their pub, with 37% of publicans considering retirement in the next two years.

The Vintner’s Federation of Ireland is calling for urgent support from Government amidst ongoing challenges facing the sector.

The organisation will hold it’s national AGM in Donegal tomorrow night.

Treasure of the Donegal Branch of the VFI, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley is calling for a similar system for passing on pubs, to that which is in place for farmers:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
News

Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

13 May 2024
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

13 May 2024
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded in Ireland today

13 May 2024
Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

Creeslough allocated €12.1 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

13 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
News

Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

13 May 2024
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

13 May 2024
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded in Ireland today

13 May 2024
Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

Creeslough allocated €12.1 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

13 May 2024
cigarettes
News, Top Stories

Legal age to buy cigarettes is to be raised from 18 to 21

13 May 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry appeal for information following weekend hit and run

13 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube