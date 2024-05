St. Bernadette’s Special School in Letterkenny was presented with a new mobility trike on Friday afternoon.

The presentation was made by Donegal Minister, Charlie McConalogue.

The equipment was funded through the Variety Ireland’s Recycle Mobility Programme.

Principal John Haran says the trike will bring fun to those who will use it at St. Bernadette’s.

To date 250 mobility trikes have been delivered by the Recycle Mobility Programme across Ireland.