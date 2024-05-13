The legal age to buy cigarettes is to be raised from 18 to 21.

The Health Minister is to seek cabinet backing for the move tomorrow.

Stephen Donnelly will tell his colleagues that the ages between 18 and 21 are high-risk for taking up smoking.

The law change won’t affect 18 year olds who smoke already, as the measures include a so-called ‘wash through’ period.

Minister Donnelly is also set to draft laws to further clamp down on e-cigarettes, including limiting flavours and banning disposable vapes.