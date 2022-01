Events to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday are taking place in Derry this weekend.

The former leader of Britain’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will give a lecture there today – and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend an event tomorrow morning.

It’s to commemorate 13 people being shot dead by British soldiers at a civil rights march on January 30th, 1972.

Tony Doherty’s father, Patrick, was one of the victims – Tony says the tragedy has stayed with him all his life…