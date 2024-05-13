Donegal changemakers shine bright in National Young Social Innovators Awards

Students from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana achieved national recognition at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards.

The group received the Planet Protectors award for their project ‘WATER WE DOING?’.

The students were driven by a desire to combat the urban effects on water quality and the marine environment in their hometown of Buncrana.

They have taken innovative approaches to achieve this, which included creating rainwater gardens and applying to the EU for funding to promote marine literacy education.

Thirty-seven teams from post primary schools throughout Ireland were selected to take part in a pitching process in April and the 17 overall and individual category winners, including the team from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, were announced on stage by co-presenters, broadcaster Zara King and former Hometown boyband member Dayl Cronin.