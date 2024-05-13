Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal changemakers shine bright in National Young Social Innovators Awards

Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.

Students from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana achieved national recognition at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards.

The group received the Planet Protectors award for their project ‘WATER WE DOING?’.

The students were driven by a desire to combat the urban effects on water quality and the marine environment in their hometown of Buncrana.

They have taken innovative approaches to achieve this, which included creating rainwater gardens and applying to the EU for funding to promote marine literacy education.

Thirty-seven teams from post primary schools throughout Ireland were selected to take part in a pitching process in April and the 17 overall and individual category winners, including the team from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, were announced on stage by co-presenters, broadcaster Zara King and former Hometown boyband member Dayl Cronin.

Top Stories

swann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Swann tells NI Covid Inquiry he was frustrated at the number of leaks during the pandemic

13 May 2024
Frank Nomination
News, Top Stories

McBrearty submits nomination papers for June 7th local election

13 May 2024
Student changemakers shine bright at National Young Social Innovators Awards Students from all over Ireland achieved national recognition at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards which took place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin today (09.05.2024). Seventeen overall and individual category winners were announced. Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce.
News, Top Stories

Donegal changemakers shine bright in National Young Social Innovators Awards

13 May 2024
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says mains repair works may disrupt supplies in Ramelton

13 May 2024
Related News

