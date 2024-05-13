DCC welcomes government investment of over €12 million in Creeslough

Donegal County Council has welcomed the allocation of €12.1 million to Creeslough under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Statement in full –

Donegal County Council welcomes funding for Creeslough Community Regeneration Project

Donegal County Council welcomes the announcement this morning that funding of €12,168,842 has

been approved for the Creeslough Community Regeneration Project under the Fifth Call of the Rural

Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

In welcoming the funding announcement, Mr. Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and

Planning Services, Donegal County Council and Chairperson of the Creeslough Working Group,

acknowledged “the role of the Creeslough Community Association, the Trustees (of the Field), ARUP

and my own colleagues in Donegal County Council and the Creeslough Working Group for their

commitment, energy and leadership in progressing the Creeslough Community Regeneration Project

to this important milestone.” Mr. Ward said “that the Council remains conscious at all times of the

tragedy which occurred in the Village on 7 th October 2022 and the challenge that this remains for the

entire community and everyone affected by those tragic events” and “that the Council endeavours

at all times in its Creeslough community work to respect the wishes, privacy, personal grief and

dignity of the families and the wider community and will strive to do so as this project moves

forward.”

The project, which has a total value of €13,529,935 will deliver vital community infrastructure and

facilities on an existing community site in the Village Centre, including a new central hub for

community life that will support Creeslough on a journey towards a vibrant, healthy, well serviced

and socially inclusive and sustainable community. It forms an integrated part of the Village Plan for

the renewal and regeneration of the village which was formally launched in March 2024. The co-

funding balance of €1,352,093 will be provided by Donegal County Council.

Welcoming the funding announcement Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley

said “I am delighted to welcome this positive news this morning. Much work has been accomplished

over the past 12 months by community stakeholders and other agencies who have worked

collaboratively with the Councils own Regeneration and Development Team to consult, design and

position this community project for capital funding. This positive announcement today is welcome

reward for their collective efforts and it is my sincere wish that it will be an importance source of

hope and support to the community as it looks to the future. I wish to thank Minister Heather

Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development for this important and merited

award for the Creeslough Community and I now look forward with great anticipation to the delivery

of this ambitious and exciting project.”

Acknowledging the funding announcement, Mr. John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County

Council said “The Council is committed to our rural communities and securing investment in the

renewal and regeneration of our towns and villages and great progress has been made towards our

regeneration ambitions under this Fund. The Council has applied significant and experienced

resources to the consent, funding, procurement and delivery stages of large scale regeneration

projects and now looks forward to supporting the Creeslough Community in the delivery of this

important project. The next steps will see the Project now move through a process of due diligence,

before procurement and detailed design stages lead to capital construction stage. The Council is well

prepared to ensure that established momentum is maintained towards the detailed design and

delivery stages of this project.”

The Council also wishes to acknowledge that on this occasion the Rathmullan (Community &

Heritage) Regeneration Project was not successful under the Fifth Call of the Rural Regeneration and

Development Fund. The Council remains committed to the development and progression of this

project and is confident in the strength of the project as a regeneration proposition. The Council will

take some time to consider feedback from the application process together with community

partners and to reappraise the options for repositioning this project towards future eligible funding

opportunities.