3,737 new Covid cases recorded in North

3,737 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been eight additional covid related deaths.
363 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 22 in ICU.
3,737 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been eight additional covid related deaths.
363 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 22 in ICU.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland