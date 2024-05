About 60,000 people are set to benefit from an extension to the child benefit scheme from today.

The first payments are due to be made to parents of those aged 18 and under who are in full time education or who have a disability.

Anyone who turned 18 after May of last year and are still in full time education will now be eligible again for the payment until their 19th birthday.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says the move has been brought in earlier than planned: