Today is World Asthma Day and people are being warned that persistent symptoms may be life-threatening.

The Asthma Society has surveyed more than 12-hundred people and found over half said they or their child have had an asthma attack in the last year.

Some people may not even know they have the condition.

CEO of the Asthma Society Eilís Ní Chaithnía says uncontrolled asthma can have detrimental effects: