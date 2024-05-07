Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council launches online portal ahead of local elections

Donegal County Council has launched an online Elections Portal for the upcoming Local Elections with information for Candidates and Voters.

The portal includes maps of the county’s seven electoral areas, details of how voters can register, and also details of the process for nominating candidates, which begins next week.

 

Nominations to contest the election will be accepted from Monday May 13th, until 12 noon on Saturday May 18th.

Completed nomination papers must be delivered in person to the Returning Officer, Paul McGill or his nominee by either the candidate themselves or their proposer. The council is stressing that nominations delivered by any other means including post or email are not acceptable, and will be deemed invalid.

The council is also stressing that Nomination Papers will not be accepted after 12 noon on May 18th under any circumstance.

The council’s election portal includes downloadable copies of nomination papers.

Candidates or their proposers are asked to contact the council in advance to book an appointment for a mutually convenient time at which the nomination papers can be handed over. Full details on how to do that are available on the portal.

 

More information at donegalelections.ie

The portal can be accessed HERE

 

