The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has described a series of adjournments at the latest sitting of the Council as unfortunate.

The monthly meeting Donegal County Council has been suspended until next Monday.

It follows the taking of a recorded vote which saw Councillor Frank McBrearty suspended from all Council Municipal District and Committee meetings for one month.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says he was ultimately left with no other option: