Council vote to suspend Cllr McBrearty from meeting

Donegal County Council has voted by 32 votes to one to remove Cllr Frank McBrearty from its monthly meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The only Cllr to record a no vote was Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig ; Cllr McBrearty himself did not record a vote.

Once the recorded vote had been completed, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray adjourned the meeting for a fourth time. As he did so, Cllr McBrearty interjected from the floor, questioning the legality of the move and insisting he will not leave the meeting.