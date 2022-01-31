Derelict housing up for discussion at today’s Council meeting

The issue of derelict housing in County Donegal is one of the topics up for discussion at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council.

A motion being brought forward by Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty is calling on the council to make every effort to identify and refurbish derelict buildings and houses in a bid to create more social housing.

Cllr Doherty claims that 10% of properties in Donegal are vacant – compared to 4.4% nationally.

130 homes in the council’s housing stock are currently vacant.

Cllr Doherty says much more needs to be done: