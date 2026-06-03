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30 Days of Good Deeds

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Raphoe needs investment and a business plan if its heritage potential is to be realised – McBrearty

A meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District has been told that Raphoe is not getting the funding and recognition it deserves as Donegal’s premier heritage town, and a business plan should be drawn up to ensure that its potential is realised.

Cllr Frank McBrearty says Raphoe is at the centre of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, and that needs to be recognised when funding priorities for the MD are being drawn up.

Cllr McBrearty contrasted the underinvestment in the castle in Raphoe with the priority given to the castle in Donegal Town………………..

 

You can listen to the full conversation with Cllr McBrearty here –

 

 

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