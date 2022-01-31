Mica testing costs to be reimbursed in coming weeks

It’s anticipated that Mica homeowners will be reimbursed for costs incurred by testing for the presence of Mica in the coming weeks.

The Mica Action Group met with Donegal County Council and Housing Department officials last week and it was confirmed that regulations to release the funding will be approved by mid-February and will then be made available to the Council.

Stage 1 approved homeowners can also now apply for emergency works funding.

The PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty says while significant progress has been made on a number of issues, there’s still much concern that the enhanced redress scheme will not be fully rolled out until September: