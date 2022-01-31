Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mica testing costs to be reimbursed in coming weeks

It’s anticipated that Mica homeowners will be reimbursed for costs incurred by testing for the presence of Mica in the coming weeks.

The Mica Action Group met with Donegal County Council and Housing Department officials last week and it was confirmed that regulations to release the funding will be approved by mid-February and will then be made available to the Council.

Stage 1 approved homeowners can also now apply for emergency works funding.

The PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty says while significant progress has been made on a number of issues, there’s still much concern that the enhanced redress scheme will not be fully rolled out until September:

farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Legislation to appoint food regulator to be introduced in coming weeks

31 January 2022
€140,000 worth of the drug 4-MEC which was seized in Letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Drugs dogs would make Gardai’s work more effective – GRA Vice President

31 January 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

Public urged to share experiences of apartments and duplexes defects in Donegal

31 January 2022
greenway-5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Proposal to extend Castlefin-Carrigans greenway

31 January 2022
