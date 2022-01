Police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of a man missing from Derry.

William Carlin was last seen between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday last in the Spencer Road area of the Waterside.

He is described as 5ft in height, of a medium build with balding grey hair and a beard.

It’s believed he normally wears glasses and walks with a stick.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information on William’s whereabouts to contact them.