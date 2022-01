There have been calls to extend the Castlefin to Carrigans greenway, in order to connect it with Derry city.

The Castlefin-Carrigans greenway was granted funding for construction in 2020, and local Cllr Paul Canning believes some of that funding should be used to extend the greenway to the border into Northern Ireland just outside Carrigans.

Cllr Canning says linking the greenway to an existing walkway at the border makes sense: