Public urged to share experiences of apartments and duplexes defects in Donegal

The Minister for Housing. Local Government and Heritage is urging people in Donegal to share their experiences of defects relating to fire safety, structural safety and water ingress in purpose-built apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Donegal between 1991 and 2013.

It forms part of the work of the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister Darragh O’Brien in February 2021.

Minister O’Brien says understanding the experiences of those directly affected by fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects in apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Donegal between 1991 and 2013 will help in understanding the scale of the issue and the full extent of legacy problems so that they can be addressed.

The online survey portal is open to; homeowners, landlords, directors of Owners’ Management Companies and Property Management Agents regardless of whether defects in the properties are known, unknown or where no such defects have arisen.

The working group will use the information to inform its report to the Minister with particular regard to the nature and scale of the issue of fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects, the difficulties that arise following the discovery of these defects and the costs and levies associated with the remediation of the defects.

The deadline for the surveys is Monday March 14th.

https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/7e319-online-survey-in-relation-to-defects-in-apartment-and-duplex-buildings/