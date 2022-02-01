75% of businesses in Derry and district confident of growth in 2022

75% of businesses in the Derry and the wider district say they are confident their business can grow in 2022 despite ongoing cost pressures.

A survey of Londonderry Chamber members revealed optimism for the year ahead.

When asked about specific cost increases, 65% of respondents cited energy costs while 58% said staffing difficulties and 6 in 10 businesses said they were considering price increases in the next 12 months in response.

Regional imbalance and further investment are said to be key priorities for businesses while they also want to see the extension of rates relief into the new financial year and a delay to the increase in VAT.