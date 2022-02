There are calls for a dedicated planning team for Letterkenny.

It’s thought the town has suffered since the town council was abolished some years ago.

Plans are already afoot for Letterkenny to become a city by 2040.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle say if the Council is serious about developing the town, then it would be a sensible approach for a dedicated team to be established.

Cllr McMonagle says it would have far reaching benefits for not only Letterkenny but Donegal as a whole: