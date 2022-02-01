Campaign launched for more NW neurology nurses

A campaign has been launched today seeking investment to tackle a serious shortage of nurse specialists in neurology in Sligo University Hospital.

The Neurological Alliance of Ireland says increasing the number of nurse specialists in neurology will reduce waiting lists, free up hospital resources and deliver real improvements for neurology patients.

The NAI says Sligo needs seven nurse specialists in neurology but has just three; a shortfall of four nurse specialists caring for people in Sligo and surrounding counties.

Mags Rogers is Executive Director of the NAI……………