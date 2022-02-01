Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Doherty clashes with Taoiseach over Bobby Storey funeral

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Taoiseach Michael Martin has clashed with Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail this afternoon, after Deputy Doherty raised questions about the party held by Department of Foreign Affairs staff after Ireland secured a place on the UN Security Council.

Deputy Doherty asked if Minister Simon Coveney would come to the Dail to answer questions about the incident after the internal report on what happened was released to the media last night.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the get together was wrong, but then accused Deputy Doherty of hypocrisy, citing the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Update: Security alert at Foyleside shopping centre ends

1 February 2022
pearserow
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Taoiseach over Bobby Storey funeral

1 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,618 new Covid cases in ROI, 4,622 in NI

1 February 2022
Letterkenny Courthouse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man jailed for eight years for Glenties shooting spree

1 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Update: Security alert at Foyleside shopping centre ends

1 February 2022
pearserow
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Taoiseach over Bobby Storey funeral

1 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,618 new Covid cases in ROI, 4,622 in NI

1 February 2022
Letterkenny Courthouse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man jailed for eight years for Glenties shooting spree

1 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Security alert at Derry shopping centre

1 February 2022
LK Courthouse 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai need more support in traumatic incidents – AGSI

1 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube