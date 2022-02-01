Doherty clashes with Taoiseach over Bobby Storey funeral

Taoiseach Michael Martin has clashed with Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail this afternoon, after Deputy Doherty raised questions about the party held by Department of Foreign Affairs staff after Ireland secured a place on the UN Security Council.

Deputy Doherty asked if Minister Simon Coveney would come to the Dail to answer questions about the incident after the internal report on what happened was released to the media last night.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the get together was wrong, but then accused Deputy Doherty of hypocrisy, citing the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast………….