Donegal Gardai need more support in traumatic incidents – AGSI

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has called for mandatory support for members caught up in traumatic incidents in the line of duty.

It comes following the sentencing today of 24 year old Stephen Dowling of Burren Road, Carlow who went on, what was described as, ‘a wild west rampage’ in Glenties in February 2020.

Stephen Dowling was today at Letterkenny Circuit Court sentenced to 8 years in prison after letting off up to 9 shots of ammunition from a high-powered telescopic rifle in the early hours of February 22nd 2020.

In commending the bravery of the Gardai involved, AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham says it’s nothing short of a miracle that a life was not taken that night as the town she says was in a state of terror as Dowling took deliberate aim at Gardaí.

Ms Cunningham says the incident also shows the importance of having the Armed Support Unit available to rural communities.

Chairperson of the Donegal Branch of AGSI, Peter Duffy, says the after effects of the crime were certainly felt in the District.