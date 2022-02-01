Fresh appeal issued over one of Donegal’s most gruesome murders

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station has issued a fresh appeal over one of Donegal’s most gruesome murders.

Shaun Duffy was killed at his home in Dungloe over 17 years ago.

On the morning of Saturday 29th January 2005, 36 year old Shaun Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe.

Mr. Duffy returned home at around 2.30am that morning after a night out and was attacked and fatally injured in his home.

Gardai involved in the case at the time said it was one of the most gruesome murder scenes they had ever encountered.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They say that it is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bringing Shaun’s killer or killers to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111